Boy charged after being arrested with replica handgun near school: New Glasgow police
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Alex MacIsaac
A boy is facing weapons charges after police say he was arrested with a replica handgun near a high school in New Glasgow, N.S., last week.
Around 11:50 a.m. Friday, the New Glasgow Regional Police got word that a “male youth” had a handgun and was at a property on Park Street, near North Nova Education Centre.
Multiple police units responded to the call and the school was placed under a hold-and-secure order.
The force says officers found the boy around 12:15 p.m. on Park Street and safely arrested him.
Police say they found a replica handgun inside his backpack.
The boy is facing the following charges:
- possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace
- carrying a concealed weapon
- breach of probation
- breach of weapons prohibition
He remains in custody and was set to appear in Pictou provincial court Monday.
