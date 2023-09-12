Boy charged in sexual assault of two 6-year-old girls at Toronto summer camp
A 14-year-old boy is facing multiple charges in connection with the sexual assault of two young girls at a Toronto summer camp.
According to Toronto police, the boy was enrolled in a Leader in Training Program at a camp called Jack of Sports between July 17 and July 31.
The camp was located at Western Technical Commercial School, near High Park.
Police allege that during this time, the boy repeatedly sexually assaulted two six-year-old children.
He has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference. The charges have not been proven in court and the suspect cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Police say they are concerned there may be more victims, and are asking anyone with information to reach out to investigators at 416-808-2922 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
