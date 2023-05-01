Boy dies after being ejected from vehicle during rollover: police
A five-year-old boy has died after the pickup truck he was riding in veered off a Manitoba roadway and rolled.
RCMP say officers responded on April 28 at around 4:25 p.m. to a report of a single-vehicle rollover that happened on Provincial Road 272, about six kilometres south of Duck Bay, Man.
Mounties arrived on scene and found a pickup truck with three male occupants had been travelling northbound when it left the road and drove through the ditch. It then collided with a row of trees and rolled, officers said.
A 38-year-old man who was driving and a 32-year-old man who was a passenger, both from Pine Creek First Nation, were not injured.
However, police say a five-year-old boy who was not properly restrained was ejected from the truck.
He was pronounced dead on scene.
Winnipegosis RCMP continue to investigate.
-
Waterloo’s Ed “Peewee Charles” Ringwald looks back on 16 years of making music with Gordon LightfootLocal musician Ed Ringwald toured with the late Gordon Lightfoot for 16 years and reflects on his memories with the Canadian music legend.
-
Indigenous leaders applaud MMIWG motion approved by ParliamentThe House of Commons is unanimously backing a motion declaring a Canada-wide emergency in regard to the deaths and disappearances of Indigenous women and girls.
-
'I think people are excited': Coronation anticipation ahead of King Charles' historic dayRoyal souvenirs are in high demand at Blimeys British Store & Gift Shop in Essex, Ont. — where royalists have been purchasing commemorative things in the days and weeks leading up to King Charles’ coronation.
-
London, Ont. risks running low on a critical asset for attracting new jobsA new report going to city council warns that ensuring local employment keeps pace during London’s population boom will require more investment in shovel-ready industrial land.
-
Review called to examine chaotic 2021 clearing of Halifax tent encampmentHalifax Board of Police Commissioners chair Becky Kent announced they will strike up a civilian review to investigate the chaotic clearing of a Halifax tent encampment on Spring Garden Road on Aug. 18, 2021.
-
Evacuation order lifted in Yellowhead CountyTwo wildfires have forced more than a thousand people from their homes west of Edmonton, but more residents learned they're allowed to go back on Wednesday.
-
$15 of food for $5: App offering surplus food for a fraction of the cost expands to Windsor and LondonAn app which allows people to order a mystery array of surplus food from grocery stores and restaurants for "a fraction of the cost" has officially expanded to Windsor and London.
-
-
N.S. students stomp their way to higher math grades with coding programA Halifax school is leading the pack when it comes to learning to code in an active and collaborative way.