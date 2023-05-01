Boy dies after being ejected from vehicle during rollover: police

A five-year-old boy has died after the pickup truck he was riding in veered off a Manitoba roadway and rolled.

RCMP say officers responded on April 28 at around 4:25 p.m. to a report of a single-vehicle rollover that happened on Provincial Road 272, about six kilometres south of Duck Bay, Man.

Mounties arrived on scene and found a pickup truck with three male occupants had been travelling northbound when it left the road and drove through the ditch. It then collided with a row of trees and rolled, officers said.

A 38-year-old man who was driving and a 32-year-old man who was a passenger, both from Pine Creek First Nation, were not injured.

However, police say a five-year-old boy who was not properly restrained was ejected from the truck.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

Winnipegosis RCMP continue to investigate.