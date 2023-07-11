Boy drowns near Lake Simcoe

Police say a young boy died after jumping into the water from a bridge in Georgina.

York Regional police say officers received a call about some kids jumping from a bridge at Hedge Road near where the Black Lake River meets Lake Simcoe on Monday afternoon.

The boy, whose age hasn't been released, was found in the water roughly 45 minutes later.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any further details on the tragedy.