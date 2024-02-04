Boy in Grande Prairie missing since Saturday: RCMP

RCMP are asking the public for help finding a 13-year-old boy who went missing early Saturday morning in Grande Prairie.

Ryder Samarin was last seen at his home at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

He has brown eyes and hair, stands around 4'8'' and weighs around 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white hat with two eyes on it, a green camo hoodie, black pants and black DC shoes.

Anyone with information on Samarin's location is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.