Boy missing from Wiarton, Ont. found

An undated photo of a Wellington County OPP cruiser. (CTV)

Provincial police say a 14-year-old boy reported missing from Wiarton, Ont. on Sunday was located later that day.

Missing Person Located: #GreyBruceOPP would like to advise that the 14 yo reported missing earlier today from #Wiarton has been located. Thank you to all who shared and assisted. ^JU

— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) July 31, 2022
