Boy on bicycle struck by car in Toronto suffers serious injuries

A boy riding his bike in Toronto’s Bloor West Village area was struck by a driver and seriously hurt on Monday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to Jane and Colbeck streets, north of Bloor Street West, at 8:35 a.m. for a report of a collision.

They located a boy suffering from serious injuries.

Toronto paramedics said he was taken to a hospital trauma centre in stable condition.

Police said the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage of the incident is asked to call Traffic Services.