Boy stabbed in large brawl outside Halifax high school, suspect arrested: HRP

Police are investigating after they say a youth was stabbed during a brawl outside a high school in Halifax Tuesday.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance outside Halifax West High School, where police say about 50 young people were fighting.

Police say a boy was stabbed and taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect has been arrested and officers are still at the scene as the investigation continues.

Halifax Regional Police are asking anyone with information or video to call them at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.