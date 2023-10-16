iHeartRadio

Boy suffers minor injuries after being struck by driver in Brampton


A boy was rushed to the hospital after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in Brampton on Monday afternoon.

According to Peel police, the collision happened at around 2:25 p.m. in the area of Kennedy Road and Vodden Street.

Upon arrival, responding officers learned that a male youth had been struck and was taken to hospital with minor injuries, Peel Regional Police Service said.

Police said that the driver remained on the scene. They were uninjured.

