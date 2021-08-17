Boy victim of random assault on 5th birthday: Victoria police

Victoria police are looking for a woman who is believed to have struck a child in the downtown area on Monday morning.

Police say the incident occurred around 11:20 a.m., when a woman was walking with her three children in the 1700-block of Government Street.

While the family was there, an unknown woman "struck one of the children in the face without provocation," said Victoria police on Tuesday.

The child who was struck was a young boy who was celebrating his fifth birthday, according to VicPD.

The family then fled the area and reported the incident to police. VicPD officers searched the area but were unable to locate the woman at the time.

Police are now searching for the woman, who is described as a 30- to 40-year-old white woman with shoulder-length brownish-blonde hair. She stands approximately 5'6" with a slim build and appeared disheveled, according to VicPD.

At the time, she was wearing light blue jeans and a brown leather bag. Police say the woman appeared "agitated" at the time and is believed to have been intoxicated by drugs.

Anyone with information on the incident or the woman is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 extension 1, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.