Boyfriend a person of interest in Florida woman's mysterious disappearance from cross-country trip: police
A Florida woman who vanished while on a nomadic cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend is the subject of a nationwide search while authorities labelled him Wednesday as a person of interest in her disappearance.
