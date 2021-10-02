Boyle Street Community Services seeking winter clothing in drive by donation event

Boyle Street Community Service are seeking winter clothing through their second drive by donation drive being held Saturday.

The event helps the group collect donations of winter clothes as colder weather looms.

"It means we can continue to support people and do the work on the ground and not have to worry about running around finding things for people," said Ian Mathieson.

The donation drive is being held at the parking lot of On Side Restorations at 185 Street and 104 Avenue on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The area has been converted into a mock race track and crews help unload donations from vehicles.

Apart from winter items, donations of travel size toiletry products like shampoo, toothbrushes and deodorant are also accepted.

Donations can also be made online at the Boyle Street Community Service website.

"Anything is helpful," said Mathieson. "Any amount helps us get to the goal of getting trough the winter."