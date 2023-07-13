Boyle Street's Old Strathcona health hub delayed after mistake on application
A controversial new health hub in Old Strathcona has been delayed, Boyle Street Community Services announced on Thursday.
The development permit for its new health hub, which includes an overdose prevention site, was revoked after a mistake on the application.
"There is a variance caused by a lack of universal accessibility that was overlooked in our initial application. This led the SDAB to revoke the permit," Boyle Street Community Services explained.
"It is encouraging to know that the SDAB decision confirms that the Wolf Den health hub is a health service," said spokesperson Elliott Tanti. "While it is difficult to think about the delays this causes in setting up this lifesaving service, this is ultimately a win for any future overdose prevention sites."
Boyle Street is working to correct the issue.
The project has faced opposition from some community members.
-
Police, province investigating 'deliberately set' wildfires near Lac La BicheMounties and Alberta Wildfire are investigating several suspicious wildfires that happened between April 22 and May 22 along Highway 881 between Anzac, Alta., and Lac La Biche.
-
East Vancouver's Oca Pastificio has closed following the death of its co-founder and headBouquets of flowers have been dropped off outside of a popular and celebrated East Vancouver restaurant that abruptly closed following the death of its young co-founder and head chef.
-
Barrie tornado victims still picking up the pieces on 2nd anniversary of powerful stormTwo years since a tornado shifted homes from their foundations, blew out windows and tore roofs clear off in a Barrie neighbourhood, many residents are still picking up the pieces and waiting to return home, with roughly a dozen homes still unfinished.
-
Regina man attempted to extort elected official, police sayA 36-year-old man is accused of trying to extort an elected provincial government official.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for London, Ont. and surrounding regionEnvironment Canada meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.
-
Calgary-made film tells story of Second World War orphanThe story of a group of Canadian soldiers who found and took care of an orphaned Italian boy in the waning years of the Second World War is now being told.
-
Province shifts Hwy. 11 passing lane project into high gearThe Ontario government is moving ahead with a new passing lane pilot project on Highway 11 between North Bay and Temiskaming Shores.
-
First EV charging stations installed at Windsor police headquartersTaking a step toward electrification, the Windsor police service unveiled their first Electric Vehicle chargers at their headquarters on Friday.
-
Woman killed in two-vehicle collision near MoosominRCMP say a woman from Moosomin is dead after her car and a semi collided on Highway 1 early Friday morning.