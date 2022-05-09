Boys arrested after rocks thrown at moving cars in Nanaimo

Police say two boys were arrested on Sunday evening after they reportedly threw rocks at passing cars.

Nanaimo RCMP say they received several reports of rocks being thrown at cars between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the area just north of the Harewood Mines overpass at Seventh Street and the Island Highway.

Several witnesses told police that two youths were the ones throwing the rocks.

When officers arrived, a motorist helped them find the two boys, who were standing in a ditch near the northbound lanes of the highway.

Police say the boys, aged 12 and 13, were "apologetic" as they were arrested for mischief. They were brought to the Nanaimo RCMP detachment where they were picked up by their respective parents.

"The damage incurred from the rocks varies from vehicle to vehicle but it's safe to say it will be in the hundreds if not thousands of dollars," said Const. Gary O’Brien.

"While the damage is significant, we are thankful that there were no reported injuries or motor vehicle incidents that occurred as a result of the rocks striking the vehicles," he said.