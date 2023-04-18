Boys II Men to perform at Queen City Ex

Fans of Boys II Men will be able to catch the legendary R&B group when they take the stage at the Queen City Exhibition (QCX) this summer.

Boys II Men, known for songs such as “I’ll Make Love to You,” "Motownphilly" and “End of the Road,” will perform on the 016 Stage at Confederation Park on Friday, Aug. 4 beginning at 9 p.m.

A QCX general gate admission ticket will grant access to the show, but festival organizers encourage people to buy their QCX Premium Experiences.

The QCX also announced that the Regina Symphony Orchestra will be performing on Aug. 2, 2023.

The organizers say they'll make an announcement every Tuesday on social media until the QCX begins.

The event will take place from Aug. 2 to 6, 2023. Tickets go on sale on May 16.