The outlook for this weekend keeps getting colder & colder. AND...confidence in that outlook keeps getting higher & higher.

More on that in a moment - first let's deal with the short-term forecast.

We'll get some sun and a high near -15 in the Edmonton area today with a "warm up" to high near -10 Thursday. It's AFTER Thursday that things start to fall apart.

We're in the -20s around Edmonton this morning.

By Sat/Sun, we'll be in the -20s for afternoon HIGHs and mornings will be in the -30s (possibly near -40 in outlying areas).

So...this will be similar to the cold snap we had in the middle of last January.

Precipitation outlook - decent chance of flurries or light snow Thursday and Friday and around Edmonton.

Snow will likely start in NW AB Thursday morning and then push through the Edmonton area Thursday late morning or early afternoon.

Another system brings snow on Friday (especially early in the day). Neither precip event looks overly significant for Edmonton.

But, we might get 2 to 4 cm of snow over the course of the two days.

Heavier snow is possible for areas of western and southern AB, especially for regions from Red Deer south and west.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: