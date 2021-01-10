Water is again flowing from taps in Bracebridge, but residents should continue boiling that water until tests confirm it is safe to use directly from the source.

Mayor Graydon Smith noticed something was up late Saturday night. It wasn't until Sunday morning he learned he was far from alone. Officials characterized the outage as town-wide.

A broken water main along Wharf Road was to blame but proved difficult to track down in the dark and without any obvious, tell-tale puddle of water.

The entire municipal water system lost pressure over several hours Sunday. It meant no showers, flushing toilets, and no coffee until crews located the break and re-routed water.

Service was restored by Monday night, though some areas are dealing with low water pressure.

The outage presented challenges at the Pines Long Term Care Home, which is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19.

Administrator Kim Landry says they had a large quantity of water delivered for drinking and cooking. Landry says they've also had to take some preventative action.

"(There are) residents who have altered cognitive levels who may turn a tap on and want to drink that water, so we have taken precautions and shut the taps off in their rooms."

For now, Bracebridge tap water should be boiled for one minute before it is used for things like drinking, cooking, brushing your teeth, or giving it to a pet.

Residents can also use bottled water or fill containers at Kirby's Beach Water Treatment Plant.

For more direction from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit on what to do during a boil water advisory, click here.