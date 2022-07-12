Bracebridge deputy mayor sworn in as mayor
Deputy Mayor Rick Maloney now wears the mantel of Mayor of Bracebridge.
Maloney was sworn in as mayor Tuesday and was presented with the chain of office by his former counterpart Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP and Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry Graydon Smith.
Smith vacated the seat during his election campaign, and once he was declared the Parry Sound-Muskoka member of parliament in the June 2 election, he stepped away from his mayoral post on June 17.
Maloney is no stranger to council chambers, having been a councillor for the past dozen years.
However, he will have to run for the mayor's seat again in just over 100 days in the Oct. 24 municipal election.
In the interim, a general committee meeting on July 20 is expected to announce Coun. Steve Clement as deputy mayor. His seat will remain empty until the council determines the next steps.
