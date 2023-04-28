Bracebridge elementary students evacuate school as smoke alarms sound

Students and staff at a Bracebridge elementary school were briefly interrupted Friday morning when smoke alarms sounded.

More than 300 students and staff at Macaulay Public School evacuated shortly after the start of the school day when staff reported a "haze" and an electrical burning smell.

Firefighters arrived and said while there was no fire, crews used a thermal imaging camera to identify an overheated motor in the loft boiler room.

"The custodian shut off the equipment, and the conditions improved," Deputy Fire Chief Michael Peake with Bracebridge Fire Department stated in an email to CTV News, adding students and staff did "an amazing job evacuating as practiced."

The situation was resolved in less than half an hour, and the school board says the day resumed as usual.