A Bracebridge man faces a slew of charges after police say he refused to stop for officers who believed him to be intoxicated.

According to the Orillia OPP, someone called police about a man asleep in the driver's seat of a parked car who wasn't responding to people knocking on the vehicle's window.

Police say the incident happened on Saturday morning in a Murphy Road parking lot, and when officers arrived, the driver woke up and took off.

Police say they soon received a call from a homeowner about an unwanted man in a garage.

Officers arrested the suspect a short distance away, and police identified him as the driver from the earlier incident.

Police charged the 55-year-old with impaired driving, refusing to comply, dangerous operation, fleeing an officer, operation while prohibited, break and enter, possession of break-in tools, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

He was held in police custody for a bail hearing.