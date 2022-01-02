Bracebridge man in custody following reported New Year's Day stabbing
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Producer/Video Journalist
Dana Roberts
Provincial police say a man from Bracebridge has been hospitalized after reportedly being stabbed on New Year's Day.
OPP say they were called to an address on Manitoba Street on Jan. 1 around 4:40 a.m. According to police, a 27-year-old man was transported to hospital with serious injuries, where he was last reported to be in stable condition.
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man from Bracebridge. He remains in custody.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
