Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith selected as Ontario PC candidate

The Ontario PC Party has selected Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith as its Parry Sound-Muskoka candidate for the 2022 election.

Smith will replace longtime MPP Norm Miller, who announced this week he wouldn't seek re-election.

Miller said he intended to retire and spend more time with his family.

Smith brings years of experience to the table.

He has been mayor of Bracebridge for 11 years and currently serves as the Deputy Chair of the District Municipality of Muskoka.

Smith has been attributed to helping Muskoka navigate through the floods of 2013 and 2019.

He spent over a decade with the Kinsmen Club of Bracebridge and served as a Town Councillor for Bracebridge for four years.

In 2019, Smith was chosen as the Bracebridge Rotary Club's Citizen of the Year and was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II, Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2013.

Smith will stay on as mayor of Bracebridge pending the election results. If he earns a seat at Queen's Park, the position for mayor of Bracebridge will become available.