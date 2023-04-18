Bracebridge officials optimistic despite flood warning

The Town of Bracebridge remains under a flood warning, with rising water levels creating localized flooding, washing out roads and threatening properties.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry issued the flood warning on Friday as unseasonably high temperatures impacted the runoff to lakes and rivers.

The town says water levels in the Muskoka River continue to rise, and properties along the river are experiencing flooding.

Residents are encouraged to secure docks, and outdoor furniture, ensure sump pumps are working, and that the water drains away from homes.

Free sandbags are available at the municipal office on Taylor Court.

The flooding has forced the closure of River Road from Taylor Road to 50 River Road.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution on portions of Wilson's Falls Road and Sherwood Forest Road, with washouts possible on seasonal and private roads.

Despite the current situation, officials say the outlook is positive.

"Things are looking better. We've noticed to the north of us things are starting to stabilize or trend on a downward curve. So we're quite happy to see that. We haven't seen things to the extent that we saw in 2019," said Fire Chief Murray Medley.

Four years ago, Bracebridge residents dealt with historical flooding, prompting the town to declare a State of Emergency, which remained in place for three weeks.

The situation was so dire nearly 200 military personnel arrived in the small town to help with sandbagging and other relief efforts.