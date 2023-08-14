Bracebridge opens grant opportunities for tourism and community development

Two new grant opportunities are now available for tourism and other community initiatives in the Town of Bracebridge.

The town has opened applications for next year's Event Tourism Grant and Community Grant program.

Festival and event organizers can apply for funding up to a maximum of $5,000 by the Oct. 13, 4:30 p.m. deadline.

For the town's community grant, non-profits and other community groups are also asked to apply before Oct. 13.

According to the town, Over $17,000 was distributed this year to eligible organizations.