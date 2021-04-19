Bracebridge OPP break up large religious gathering in warehouse

Ontario Provincial Police in Bracebridge says officers broke up a large religious gathering Sunday morning at a warehouse where people inside were not wearing masks or social distancing.

Police said officers responded to a complaint about a large gathering at a facility on Monica Lane at 11 a.m. April 18. The event was found to be breaking Ontario's stay-at-home orders.

"Attempts were made by police to educate the involved people and have them disperse, however, the pastor refused to co-operate and was subsequently issued a provincial offence notice for failing to comply with order 10(1) under the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA)," OPP said in a news release late Sunday night.

The most recent stay-at-home orders went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. As part of the restrictions to help stop the further spread of COVID-19 and prevent overwhelming the health care system, religious gatherings are limited to 10 people total, regardless if they are indoors or outside.

"Officers can disperse and ticket individuals found to be non-compliant resulting in a $750 fine," OPP said.

Find more information about the current rules here.