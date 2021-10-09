Bracebridge OPP issue two separate impairment charges just hours apart

OPP have charged two drivers for impairment behind the wheel after two isolated incident just hours apart on the same road.

According to Bracebridge OPP, a motorcycle was pulled over for speeding on Highway 11 near Gravenhurst. The 48-year-old male driver is facing multiple charges and is scheduled to appear in court in Bracebridge on November 9. His motorcycle was also impounded for 45 days.

Police say just 12 hours later, they responded to a vehicle that had struck the centre median on the northbound lanes of Highway 11.

When police arrived, they found the vehicle on Rainbow Circle in Gravenhurst. A 41-year-old male driver and a 40-year-old male passenger are facing multiple charges. They are expected to appear in court on November 30 in Bracebridge.