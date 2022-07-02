Bracebridge OPP locate body of missing man

Ontario Provincial Police officers from Bracebridge located body of missing man on Friday.

According to the OPP press release, “Just after 10 a.m., 67-year-old male was reported missing in Gravenhurst. The male was believed to have last been seen on Wednesday afternoon.”

OPP officers from the area’s emergency response team team and canine unit assisted by underwater search and recovery officers located the deceased in the Kahashe River around noon.

The identity will be withheld pending family notification.

A death investigation has been started, however the death is believed to be non-suspicious and no foul play is suspected. A post mortem is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.