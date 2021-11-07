Bracebridge OPP pull over novice driver for excessive speeding

Police in cottage country are reminding motorists to abide by the rules of the road after laying a stunt driving charge Sunday afternoon.

Bracebridge OPP say a vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 11 in Bracebridge was pulled over during a speed enforcement initiative. According to police, the driver was going 163 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The 18-year-old G2 driver is facing multiple charges. He had his licence suspended for 30 days, and his vehicle impounded for two weeks.