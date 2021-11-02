Bracebridge OPP responds to 20 collisions in 24 hours, most 'preventable'

Bracebridge OPP says officers responded to 20 collisions over 24 hours, calling most of them "preventable."

Police say the majority of crashes involved drivers' responses to the changing weather conditions.

"Fortunately, no one was injured," OPP stated in a release.

Police say speed and snow are typical culprits in winter collisions.

They advise keeping washer fluid topped up, having an ice scraper available and driving to the road conditions.

According to provincial police, most of the noted road collisions happened in Muskoka on Monday and early Tuesday morning.

The region is forecast to see flurries or rain showers Tuesday afternoon, with a daytime high of 3C and an overnight low of minus 6C.