Body found in Bracebridge following suspected Saturday drowning

OPP say they have recovered a body from the Muskoka River in Bracebridge following concerns over a suspected drowning Saturday evening.

Officers say they responded to calls of concern around 7 p.m. Saturday on the south branch of the Muskoka River off Golden Beach Road. The popular Santa's Village destination is located nearby.

According to OPP, an 18-year-old male did not resurface from the water. His body was recovered Sunday morning just before 9 a.m.

Police say the man is not being identified pending next of kin notification.