Bracebridge OPP urge caution as weather conditions change

Between Monday and early Tuesday morning, Bracebridge OPP responded to twenty motor vehicle collisions.

Police say most of them were preventable had drivers been using caution while adjusting to changing weather and road conditions.

Drivers are reminded to slow down as the weather worsens and icy conditions become a factor.

Other tips include:

  • Turn on your vehicle lights so other drivers can see you
  • Plan ahead
  • Give yourself extra time
  • Allow extra space between you and the vehicles around you 
