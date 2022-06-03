Bracebridge park sees 'several' acts of vandalism: OPP

Provincial police are looking to identify the person responsible for several acts of graffiti at a park in Bracebridge.

Bracebridge OPP said numerous surfaces at Annie William Memorial Park were damaged and spray painted over the past three weeks.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

"Although tagging may be viewed as little more than an unsightly nuisance to some, it cost property owners and taxpayers dearly," wrote Inspector Jason Nickle, Detachment Commander, in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).