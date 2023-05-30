Bracebridge Sportsplex's replacement rooftop air chiller delayed

The Town of Bracebridge is implementing temporary cooling measures at its Sportsplex while it waits for a replacement rooftop air chiller.

The Town said the new rooftop unit was scheduled to arrive in June, but manufacturing and assembly delays have postponed its arrival.

In the meantime, additional fans will be placed in the Limberettes gymnasium and common areas, and portable air conditioners have been installed in the group fitness studio, meeting rooms and office space.

The Town says the pool deck area is not impacted because a separate unit controls it.

The Town expects the new rooftop air chiller to arrive in late August or September.