Bracebridge woman who survived Holocaust appointed to Order of Canada

A Bracebridge woman who has spent much of the last three decades sharing her story of survival and speaking out against hate has been appointed to the Order of Canada.

Eva Olsson is among 135 Canadians honorees named by the Governor General on Wednesday. The 97-year-old was singled out for her "relentless promotion of tolerance and for encouraging Canadians to rise against bullying and discrimination."

In a Facebook post, Hungarian-born Olsson says she is honoured.

"I arrived in Nova Scotia in 1951 with my husband, at the age of 27. We were grateful for the opportunity to become Canadians and proudly adopted the values of this country," Olsson writes.

In 1944, Olsson's family was taken to Auschwitz; the notorious Nazi death camp. Only Olsson and her sister made it out alive.

"We were there for about three or four months before they shipped about 2,000 young females to Germany to work, and that was a good thing because it was better than to be at Auschwitz where it was very difficult -- the gas chambers, the chimneys," Olsson told CTV News earlier this year.

Olsson kept her harrowing ordeal to herself for decade until her granddaughter invited her to speak at her school.

Since then, Olsson estimates she's shared her story with millions of students to keep the memory of those killed in the Holocaust alive and to guard against another one.

"Remember and never forget," Olsson told CTV News in January.

"If we forget or deny history, it will repeat itself ... it's for your children. We have a responsibility to your children," she said.

with files from Ian Campbell/CTV Northern Ontario