Brad Bradford and wife welcome 2nd daughter during mayoral race

Brad Bradford and his wife Kathryn have welcomed their second daughter.

Bronwyn Bradford was born at 3:33 p.m. at Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto, the mayoral candidate announced on Twitter Monday.

Started the day as a family of three, and now we are four. Excited to share the arrival of our second daughter, Bronwyn Bradford, born June 5, 3:33pm at @MGHToronto. ��



Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Raymond, nurse Mia, and the entire team at Michael Garron Hospital for all of their… pic.twitter.com/T2wMVmlHan

“Started the day as a family of three, and now we are four,” Bradford said in his tweet.

Bradford says both Kathyrn and Bronwyn are healthy. His other daughter, Briar, is “excited to meet her new sister,” he added.