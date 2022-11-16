Brad McKee's defence lawyer argues for lesser charge of manslaughter

Warning: Some readers may find the details in this article disturbing.

The lawyer of the Penetanguishene man on trial for his father's death urged the jury members to find her client guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter rather than first-degree murder.

In a Barrie courtroom Wednesday, defence lawyer Mary Cremer argued Brad McKee did not fatally stab his 59-year-old father in the neck in a fit of rage, saying her client was functioning in his delusional world and mind.

During the four-week trial, the Crown painted a gruesome picture of a troubled young man battling addiction and mental health struggles, which ultimately culminated in the death of his father, Bill McKee, inside their home.

While Cremer described her client as a broken, sick person, noting he made a hysterical 911 call after stabbing his father.

The hushed courtroom listened to the 911 call as McKee could be heard crying and struggling to communicate with the dispatcher.

"This happened in the throes of a devastating mental health crisis," she said.

His defence lawyer pointed to the call, saying a rational-thinking person wouldn't dial 911 for the person they intended to kill.

Earlier in the trial, McKee's mother testified he made the call to 911 while trying to cut his neck with a knife.

"Brad is mentally ill," Cremer stated. "He's suicidal, and he's realizing his father is dying," she said of the call, adding McKee never intended to kill his father.

"You should find Brad McKee guilty of manslaughter," she concluded.