Brad Michaleski is the latest Manitoba Tory to announce he will not seek re-election
Brad Michaleski has become the latest Manitoba Progressive Conservative to announce he will not run in the upcoming provincial election.
Michaleski, who has represented Dauphin for seven years, says he is not seeking re-election Oct. 3 in order to spend more time with his family.
He says has every confidence in Premier Heather Stefanson and will help whoever the Tories nominate to succeed him.
More than one-third of the 36 Tory caucus members have announced in recent months they are resigning their seats or not seeking re-election.
Stefanson shuffled her cabinet earlier this year after three ministers announced they were leaving politics.
The governing Tories have been trailing the Opposition New Democrats for more than two years in opinion polls.
-
Opening day at downtown Windsor StarbucksPopular coffee giant, Starbucks, has officially opened up shop in downtown Windsor.
-
Snowstorm expected to bring up to 30 cm of snow to the northeastWith the first day of spring less than a week away, another winter storm is tracking toward northeastern Ontario and is expected to bring up to 30 centimetres of snow between Thursday and Saturday.
-
'Record breaking': $297M announced for Sask. municipal revenue sharing programA record $297 million investment for Saskatchewan’s municipal revenue sharing program will be provided from the province in 2023-24.
-
PM Trudeau says 2023 budget will include affordability measures 'that will directly help Canadians'The 2023 federal budget will include new affordability measures aimed at helping Canadians' navigate the ongoing cost-of-living crunch, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Suspect charged with first-degree murder charge after man found shot at Scarborough motelA suspect is facing a first-degree murder charge after a man was found with gunshot wounds at a motel in Scarborough earlier this month.
-
Building permits suspended in Stayner due to future water shortageClearview Township will not be issuing permits for any structures in Stayner due to low water capacity for new developments.
-
Kingston high school teacher charged with sexual assaultA teacher at a Kingston high school has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation, the school board said Tuesday evening.
-
Police say they have 'exhausted all traditional means' of identifying Oshawa homicide victimPolice say that they have 'exhausted all traditional means' of identifying a homicide victim who was located following a house fire in Durham earlier this month.
-
Barrie woman shocked to win over $100K with Lotto 6/49 after only 3 playsThe third time was a charm for Barrie woman Heather Cherutti who won $106,700 with Lotto 6/49.