iHeartRadio

Bradford artisan market supports local businesses

An artisan market in Bradford, Ont. on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 (Dave Sullivan/CTV News)

An artisan market in Bradford is helping support local businesses.

The 'Sunday Market' takes place at the Portuguese Cultural Centre every month.

The market offers a new theme each month. This month's theme was 'Valentine's Day.'

The next market will be held at the same location on March 20. 

12