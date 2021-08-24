Bradford boy, 6, wins U.S. Kids Golf Canadian invitational tournament
Carter Stephen is like any other six-year-old boy who loves to play with his friends, go to summer camp and travel with his parents.
But the young Bradford boy is also a golf sensation who recently defeated five other international players to place first in the 2021 U.S. Kids Golf Canadian invitational tournament in Niagara Falls.
The golf prodigy practices at Innisfil Creek Golf Course and has been hitting balls since he could walk.
Carter's dad says his son even helps to improve his own game.
"He teaches me something new almost every single time I'm on the course," Scott Stephen says. "He actually taught me how to do a backspin shot. Certain shots like that that I watch how he does it, and then daddy steals it from him, and that's kind of how it goes."
Carter spent part of the summer at a golf camp in Brampton. While at the camp, he was invited to compete at the golf tournament - which he won by six strokes in the 6 and under division.
The boy champion has been invited to other golf tournaments in Brazil, Mexico and the World Championship next summer in South Carolina.
