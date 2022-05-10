Bradford couple celebrates first big lottery win
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
Bradford residents Lino and Sarah Calicchia are celebrating after picking up their first big win.
The couple won a $250,000 prize by playing OLG's Instant Bingo Multiplier.
The couple was in disbelief after making the discovery.
"I thought I won big years ago, and I was wrong, so I wasn't quick to celebrate this time," Sarah explained.
The Calicchia's said they doubled-checked using the OLG App.
"I was in complete shock. I can't even describe it. Our kids are thrilled for us!" Sarah said.
They said they plan on purchasing a cottage for their family.
"It feels good to win," Lino said.
The winning ticket was purchased at Fortino's on Highway 7 in Woodbridge.
