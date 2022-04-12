Bradford driver stopped for stunt driving '2nd time this year' by same officer: OPP
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
Provincial police say an officer stopped a driver accused of excessively speeding on Highway 400 for the "second time this year by the same Aurora OPP officer."
Police posted an image of a radar device on social media implying the Bradford driver was travelling 183 km/h along the highway.
"Speeding appears to run in the family," police tweeted regarding the incident, noting the driver's mother is "currently serving a 30-day licence suspension for stunt driving."
Police charged the 22-year-old accused with stunt driving, which comes with an automatic licence suspension and vehicle impoundment.
The OPP added the hashtag "Kids Are Watching" to the tweet and concluded with "even the big ones."
