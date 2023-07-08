Bradford family prepares for annual Walk for Chiari
A Bradford family is continuing on their quest to tackle Chiari, one step at a time.
Later this month, the Donkin family will once again be spearheading their annual Walk for Chiari. Young Mason was diagnosed with the rare brain condition when he was four years old. Now his family works to make a difference in all lives impacted by Chiari.
"When we are at the event, I'm just overjoyed with the support that we have with people coming out to take part in the event, with the people offering to donate their time for volunteering to help the event run as well as offering their services and donations to help our cause," said Jennifer Donkin, Mason's mother.
On July 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the family hopes to add to the more than $60,000 they have raised since starting the walk back in 2017.
In addition to the 1 km walk, there will be a BBQ, face-painting, a silent auction, live music and an obstacle course.
"I get really emotional when I think about it because what started initially has grown tenfold, and I never expected it to just be this successful year in and year out, so thank you isn't remotely close enough to what I can say," said Jennifer.
The event will take place at the Bradford Leisure Centre. For more information, click here.
