Bradford honours fallen South Simcoe officer Devon Northrup

While his life was snatched in an instant, his name will forever live on in the town where he began his dream career.

On Monday, Devon Northrup was officially honoured by the town of Bradford West Gwillimbury, one of the communities the fallen officer swore to protect. The town officially unveiled Devon Northrup Memorial Park in honour of the constable who lost his life in the line of duty in the Fall of 2022.

"Unfortunately, we have to be here today to honour our fallen officer," said Chief John Van Dyke of the South Simcoe Police Service. "It's…a sad day for the service, but also, I am overwhelmed by the community support here and the town of Bradford's gracious offer to rename this park in honour of Devon, and I think it's a very fitting tribute for a great young officer."

A large crowd gathered Monday afternoon as the park was officially renamed in his honour. Members of Northrup's family, including his parents, were on hand for the ceremony, which began with a tribute procession led by the colour guard.

"He was happy in his life doing his job as he wanted to do, and he was loved," said Devon's father, Ron, as he addressed the crowd of well over one hundred people. "He lives on now in our hearts and our minds. Filled with 33 years of precious memories of the life he lived and loved."

It was on October 11, 2022, when Northrup was killed in the line of duty while responding to a call at a home alongside Const. Morgan Russell.

Earlier this year, Russell's memory was honoured with the renaming of an Innisfil community centre.

Van Dyke says Russell reflected the South Simcoe Police Service's motto of 'Protect with courage. Serve with compassion.'

"Devon took his job very seriously," the chief said. "He was a really good officer. He did a lot of extra things like the emergency response unit, the ceremonial unit, so he really lived our values every day."