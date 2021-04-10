Bradford hotel under construction destroyed by fire

A hotel under construction in Bradford is considered a total loss after a fire overnight.

Crews received a call to Stirling Crescent west of Highway 400 around 12:25 a.m. Saturday from a concerned citizen. By the time firefighters responded, flames were throughout the ground floor and had begun spreading upwards.

Bradford West Gwillimbury Fire and Emergency Services (BWGFES) Chief Jim Kay says they received help from New Tecumseth, King, and Innisfil, with more than 50 firefighters on scene at its peak.

"Their support has been exceptional – at the height of the fire, we had more than a dozen trucks and over 50 firefighters on scene, as well as the South Simcoe Police and Simcoe County EMS," Kay said.

The cause of the fire at what to be a Hampton Inn & Suites is not yet known, but officials say it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

"I am relieved and grateful that there were no injuries sustained in fighting the fire," said Mayor Rob Keffer. "This hotel is going to be an important development for our growing town, and while it can certainly be rebuilt, it's terrible to see such a loss."

Due to concerns surrounding toxic smoke, Highway 88 to the north, along with the nearby on and off ramps to Highway 400, had to be closed. Those have since reopened.