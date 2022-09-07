Bradford man, 20, charged in weekend homicide

Police in Bradford say they have identified a man killed on Sunday, and released the identity of the the young man accused in his death.

South Simcoe Police say the victim's name is not yet being released to the public until next of kin is notified.

Police reached out to the public for help identifying the homicide victim after officers found him on Holland Street West in the area of Deer Run Crescent. They say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The investigation has determined that the victim suffered a fatal injury after coming to the aid of a young female involved in a violent altercation with the accused," police stated in a release Wednesday.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated and released.

Police also released the identity of the accused, 20-year-old Brandon Aaron of Bradford, who they say surrendered to police.

He faces charges of second-degree murder, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, and failing to comply with a judicial release order.

He is being held in police custody following a bail hearing.

Investigators have yet to confirm how the man died or whether he and the accused knew one another.

Additionally, the details surrounding what initiated the violent altercation have not been released.

South Simcoe Police encourage anyone with information to reach out via email or by calling 905-775-3311, extension 1059.