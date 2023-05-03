Driver accused of hitting pedestrian, fleeing police in Innisfil road rage incident

A Bradford, Ont. man faces several charges after he hit a pedestrian with his vehicle during a road rage incident in Innisfil on Tuesday, police say.

South Simcoe police say the driver, a 21-year-old Bradford man, hit the pedestrian, a 35-year-old Barrie man, on Ninth Line sometime before 5:20 p.m.

Police say the incident happened in heavy traffic when the suspect vehicle reversed into the Barrie man's vehicle.

"The victim was struck after getting out of his vehicle in an attempt to stop the suspect vehicle from leaving. The suspect vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed," said South Simcoe Police Sgt. Wes Brown.

Police say officers located the suspect vehicle pulled over on Sideroad 10 in Bradford West Gwillimbury moments later.

They allege the accused tried to speed off, but officers stopped him by boxing in the vehicle.

He's charged with three counts of dangerous operation, fleeing from peace officers, assault with a weapon and failing to stop after an accident.

"My advice to people who would witness such an incident like this is to pull over and get a licence plate if you can, and phone 911. Don't put yourself in any risk at all. That's what police officers are trained to do, and it's much safer to report an incident than try to deal with one on your own," Brown said.

Police say the Barrie man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.