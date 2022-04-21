Bradford man charged in series of pharmacy robberies

A Bradford man faces several charges after a series of robberies in Toronto and Peel Region.

Police say a man and a teen, who police referred to as a boy, are responsible for three pharmacy robberies on April 13 and 14.

During each incident, police say the man and teen, who they allege was armed with a knife, entered the pharmacies in a "takeover-style robbery," demanding cash and narcotics.

Toronto police launched a multi-jurisdictional investigation with York and Peel police following the rash of robberies.

Days later, on Saturday, police say the duo struck again, allegedly robbing a pharmacy in the Kipling Avenue and Albion Road area.

Police say the suspects demanded cash and narcotics and drove off in a stolen car.

"Officers located the pair fleeing nearby and were able to stop the car and take both suspects into custody," a release states.

A 20-year-old Bradford man and a 17-year-old Toronto boy face multiple charges, including robbery, disguise with intent, robbery with a weapon, and possession of property obtained by crime.

None of the charges have been proven in court.