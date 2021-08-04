Bradford man charged with attempted murder in connection to Caledon shooting in June

A 30-year-old Bradford-West Gwillimbury man faces attempted murder charges and is one of four people who have now been arrested and charged in connection to an early morning shooting that occurred back in June in the Town of Caledon.

According to provincial police, officers responded to a reported shooting on private property off Highway 10 and Escparment Road around 6:16 a.m. on June 26.

When officers arrived, police located a 40-year-old Mississauga man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police also located a second victim away from the scene, a 26-year-old man from Brampton, who sustained non-serious injuries.

A 33-year-old woman from Caledon has also been arrested. She faces drug trafficking charges as well as a charge of Obstruct Peace Officer. The two other suspects were arrested and charged last month.

A court date is set for the accused in an Orangeville court on October 4.