Bradford man found 'in good health' following massive police search

A Bradford man who was the subject of a massive search since his disappearance Friday has been found safe near Brantford, police say.

Bruce Page was reported missing after leaving his home in the Colborne Street and 8th Line area in Bradford late last week.

Police and the 63-year-old man's family grew concerned for his well-being, prompting officers to launch a ground search using a drone and ATVs.

Officers urged the public to get involved by searching their properties for the missing man.

By around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon, South Simcoe Police reported Page "was found in good health by the Ontario Provincial Police outside of Brantford."