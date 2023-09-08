Bradford man plans to surprise wife and pay off mortgage with lottery win

A Bradford man plans to pay off his mortgage after winning with an instant scratch lottery ticket.

Bihnam Shabo said he didn't believe it when he won the top prize of $75,000 with the Instant Roulette ticket he purchased at JF Variety on Finch Avenue in North York.

"I was initially confused," he said. "I thought it was a joke, or something must be wrong."

The 45-year-old business owner said he returned to the store to check the ticket. "After scanning it twice, I knew it was real."

Shabo said he was so shocked and excited he started to scream out in the store.

"Everyone at the store was looking at me, and when I showed them my ticket, they all started to cheer and clap for me. It was a wonderful feeling," he noted.

The father of three said the experience of winning the lottery was thrilling.

"I can't wait to see my wife's reaction when I surprise her with the cheque," he concluded.